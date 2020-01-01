Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan MARCHANT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MARCHANT, Susan Susan Marchant was born on Fairchild AFB, WA 28 September 1954 to Carroll and Lois Marchant. She joined her father Carroll in Heaven on 12 December 2019. She is survived by her husband Paul Johnston, her mother Lois Reagan, sisters Kay Rasmussen and Kristi Marchant and brother Jack Marchant, her stepchildren Jason Johnston and Charity Hildebrand, her eight grandchildren whom she adored and nieces Kayce Matthey, Taryn White and nephews Grant Reeves, Matt White and Jackson Marchant. Sue graduated from Mead Senior High School in 1972 and went onto Eastern Washington University where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education. Sue continued her studies and received a Masters Degree in Education. Sue inherited her father's love of education and dedicated over 32 years of her life to teaching in the Central Valley School District with the majority of her career spent at University Elementary. She was an accomplished and loved educator and had a positive influence on many students throughout her years as both an educator and an administrator. Aside from family, the great loves of Susan's life were her Arabians and her Pomeranians. She was a cherished member of the Inland Empire Arabian Association and found no greater joy than spending time with her Arabians. Sue inherited her Mother's love of cooking and decorating. She was a skilled cook and taught many of her loved ones countless tricks in the kitchen. She had a beautiful eye for interior design and took great pride in the decorations that adorned her home. Sue loved life and was adored by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. All who knew her will miss her. There will be a celebration of life on 3 January 2020 at Eastpoint Church in Spokane Valley at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to on behalf of Susan Marchant.

MARCHANT, Susan Susan Marchant was born on Fairchild AFB, WA 28 September 1954 to Carroll and Lois Marchant. She joined her father Carroll in Heaven on 12 December 2019. She is survived by her husband Paul Johnston, her mother Lois Reagan, sisters Kay Rasmussen and Kristi Marchant and brother Jack Marchant, her stepchildren Jason Johnston and Charity Hildebrand, her eight grandchildren whom she adored and nieces Kayce Matthey, Taryn White and nephews Grant Reeves, Matt White and Jackson Marchant. Sue graduated from Mead Senior High School in 1972 and went onto Eastern Washington University where she earned a Bachelors Degree in Elementary Education. Sue continued her studies and received a Masters Degree in Education. Sue inherited her father's love of education and dedicated over 32 years of her life to teaching in the Central Valley School District with the majority of her career spent at University Elementary. She was an accomplished and loved educator and had a positive influence on many students throughout her years as both an educator and an administrator. Aside from family, the great loves of Susan's life were her Arabians and her Pomeranians. She was a cherished member of the Inland Empire Arabian Association and found no greater joy than spending time with her Arabians. Sue inherited her Mother's love of cooking and decorating. She was a skilled cook and taught many of her loved ones countless tricks in the kitchen. She had a beautiful eye for interior design and took great pride in the decorations that adorned her home. Sue loved life and was adored by everyone who had the privilege of knowing and loving her. All who knew her will miss her. There will be a celebration of life on 3 January 2020 at Eastpoint Church in Spokane Valley at 11 am. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to on behalf of Susan Marchant. Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 1, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.