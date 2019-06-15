PICARD, Susan Marie Born on December 14, 1959, in Spokane to Leonel and Mamie Picard. Susan passed on June 9th, 2019 from early onset Alzhei-mer's, she was 59. She attended Balboa, Salk and graduated from Shadle Park in 1978. She earned her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from the Intercol-legiate School of Nursing. Susan was a loving and caring nurse to her many patients for over 20 years. Before she became ill, her yard was an envy to see. She could grow anything and knew what to plant where. Susan loved horses and was an accomplished rider at a young age. Susan is survived by her son, Michael; sister, Linda Sprague; brother, Brad Picard; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, and sister, Kathy Miller. Her cat, Candy was her constant companion. Susan was preceded in death by her sister, Pamela Picard (2005); mother and father, Mamie (2010) and Leonel (2013) Picard; grandparents, Lillian (1981) and John (1983) Stach. Susan will be deeply and dearly missed by her son, who had the honor to be with her when she passed, along with her sister, nieces and nephew. No service is planned at this time. www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review from June 15 to June 16, 2019