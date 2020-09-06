WENZL, Susan Teresa (Kurtyak) (Age 73) Susan Teresa (Kurtyak) Wenzl, 73, decided it was time to join her daughter Katherine in heaven on Sunday, August 30th, 2020, with family by her side. Susan was born June 26, 1947, to William and Agnes Kurtyak in Los Angeles, CA. Susan was married to Duane Wenzl on July 24, 1971 in Steinauer, NE at St. Anthony's Catholic Church. Susan was an adoring and loving mother to six children: Donald, Christine, Karin, Stephan, Katherine and Teresa. Susan was an only child but was very close to her many cousins which she viewed as siblings. Susan attended San Gabriel Mission High School in California and graduated in 1965. After High School Susan attended college to obtain her legal assistant degree, and spent many years working as a paralegal. Susan met Duane in 1970 while they were neighbors in the same apartment complex in Omaha. Duane remembers that Susan would walk her dog waiting for him to get home so he would have to talk to her. After talking a few times Duane finally asked Susan out on a date and the rest was history. Susan was very proud of her Byzantine Catholic faith and spent many years singing in the choir and serving as the Altar Society secretary. Susan had many other interests in life as well. She enjoyed gardening, spoiling her grandchildren, singing, playing piano and cooking for family and friends. Susan especially enjoyed Christmas, which meant decorating the house and making her famous Christmas treats: Nut rolls and perogies. Susan also took pride in her sewing and crafting skills, often making Halloween costumes for her kids and grandkids. In 1997, Duane and Susan decided to join the Harley-Davidson HOG Association and enjoyed riding together, including trips to Sturgis and the Ride to the Wall in Washington D.C. Susan will always be remembered for her stories she would tell, some of them multiple times. Susan's favorite stories always centered around her family. She always enjoyed recounting the memories of family trips to Nebraska, child births, funny stories, weddings and of course holidays with family. Susan is survived by her husband Duane, her children: Donald (wife Brenda, daughters, Madelyn and Delaney), Christine (husband Josh, son Jackson and daughter Jocelyn), Karin (husband Jeff, sons, Jacob and Justin), Stephan, Katherine's son Takoda and Teresa (husband Ryan and daughter Lily), along with many other family members and wonderful friends that will deeply miss her kindness and joy for life. Susan was preceded in death by her mother, father and daughter Katherine. A Vigil will be held at 6:00 PM on Friday, September 11, 2020 at St. Marks Catholic Church in Boise, Idaho, followed by Funeral Mass on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 12:00PM. Susan will be laid to rest by her family at the Idaho State Veterans Cemetery on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 at 10:00AM. Remembrances may be left for Susan's family on her web page at www.AccentFuneral.com
