HOUSER, Susan Warren It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Warren Houser announces her passing on February 18, 2019 at the age of 72. Dearest daughter of the late Mark and Mary Frances Houser, she will lovingly be remembered by her children Lynde Nauert (Jeff), Jamie Buczek (Brian), Krissy Nauert (Aaron), Marcy Medina (Derek), Marty Nauert (Shannon) and her grandchildren Micah, Beau and Abram.

HOUSER, Susan Warren It is with great sadness that the family of Susan Warren Houser announces her passing on February 18, 2019 at the age of 72. Dearest daughter of the late Mark and Mary Frances Houser, she will lovingly be remembered by her children Lynde Nauert (Jeff), Jamie Buczek (Brian), Krissy Nauert (Aaron), Marcy Medina (Derek), Marty Nauert (Shannon) and her grandchildren Micah, Beau and Abram. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 22, 2019

