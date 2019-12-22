Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Suzanne Carol SANDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SANDER, Suzanne C. Suzanne Carol Sander passed away on Thursday, December 12, at Hospice of North Idaho, Coeur d'Alene. She was 77. Suzanne was born January 22, 1943 in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Paul and Lillian Beringer. Mr. and Mrs. Beringer and their four daughters settled in Spokane in1952. Suzanne graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1961 and was among the first students to attend the new, modern and spectacular school. Although a birth defect left Suzanne with just one usable arm, she didn't let that stop her from doing the things she was determined to do. She learned to use a sewing machine and became quite a seamstress. She made sister Peg's all time favorite skirt and sister Ruth's North Central High School marching costume - white with red fringe. She embroidered beautifully detailed pieces and made gorgeous oil paintings. Surrounded by area lakes, Suzanne grew up loving the water. With parents who believed in swimming lessons for all four daughters, she learned to be a good sidestroke swimmer. Suzanne played trumpet in the Shadle Park High School band. It's quite possible she was the only female trumpet player in the in the entire school district. Her proud family enjoyed the seasonal, all city music extravaganzas at the Spokane Coliseum. In her senior year, Suzanne was offered a music scholarship to EWC (now EWU) but an early marriage and a new baby prevented her from taking advantage of the opportunity. The early marriage ended but Suzanne's life as a mother bloomed when her son John was born. She put her loving heart and solid effort into motherhood. Born with "brittle bone disease," John was hospitalized numerous times over his lifetime. They spent a lot of time at the indispensable and exemplary in Spokane. In the mid-1970s Suzanne met Charlie Sander and soon after, they were married. They enjoyed family visits, long car trips to beautiful places, photographing scenery along the way. Suzanne worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for many years and volunteered in the maternity wing, holding and cuddling newborn babies. Suzanne is survived by two sisters - Gretchen Newlin of Corvallis, Oregon and Ruth Knowles of Hayden Lake; brother-in-law, Ron Short of Hayden Lake; nieces Melissa Reed of Post Falls and Chandra Young of Coeur d'Alene; nephews Corey Harn of Astoria, OR, Brandon Short of Elko, NV, Cedar Newlin of Corvallis, OR, and Josh Knowles of Mukilteo, WA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie Sander; her parents Lillian and Paul Beringer; her dear son, John Campbell, and her best friend and sister, Kathryn Short. Suzanne was kind, sweet and generous and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Suzanne and her son, John Campbell, can be made to the Spokane Shriners Hospital.

SANDER, Suzanne C. Suzanne Carol Sander passed away on Thursday, December 12, at Hospice of North Idaho, Coeur d'Alene. She was 77. Suzanne was born January 22, 1943 in Port Washington, Wisconsin to Paul and Lillian Beringer. Mr. and Mrs. Beringer and their four daughters settled in Spokane in1952. Suzanne graduated from Shadle Park High School in 1961 and was among the first students to attend the new, modern and spectacular school. Although a birth defect left Suzanne with just one usable arm, she didn't let that stop her from doing the things she was determined to do. She learned to use a sewing machine and became quite a seamstress. She made sister Peg's all time favorite skirt and sister Ruth's North Central High School marching costume - white with red fringe. She embroidered beautifully detailed pieces and made gorgeous oil paintings. Surrounded by area lakes, Suzanne grew up loving the water. With parents who believed in swimming lessons for all four daughters, she learned to be a good sidestroke swimmer. Suzanne played trumpet in the Shadle Park High School band. It's quite possible she was the only female trumpet player in the in the entire school district. Her proud family enjoyed the seasonal, all city music extravaganzas at the Spokane Coliseum. In her senior year, Suzanne was offered a music scholarship to EWC (now EWU) but an early marriage and a new baby prevented her from taking advantage of the opportunity. The early marriage ended but Suzanne's life as a mother bloomed when her son John was born. She put her loving heart and solid effort into motherhood. Born with "brittle bone disease," John was hospitalized numerous times over his lifetime. They spent a lot of time at the indispensable and exemplary in Spokane. In the mid-1970s Suzanne met Charlie Sander and soon after, they were married. They enjoyed family visits, long car trips to beautiful places, photographing scenery along the way. Suzanne worked at Sacred Heart Hospital for many years and volunteered in the maternity wing, holding and cuddling newborn babies. Suzanne is survived by two sisters - Gretchen Newlin of Corvallis, Oregon and Ruth Knowles of Hayden Lake; brother-in-law, Ron Short of Hayden Lake; nieces Melissa Reed of Post Falls and Chandra Young of Coeur d'Alene; nephews Corey Harn of Astoria, OR, Brandon Short of Elko, NV, Cedar Newlin of Corvallis, OR, and Josh Knowles of Mukilteo, WA. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charlie Sander; her parents Lillian and Paul Beringer; her dear son, John Campbell, and her best friend and sister, Kathryn Short. Suzanne was kind, sweet and generous and will be missed by all who knew and loved her. A celebration of her life will be held in the spring of 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Suzanne and her son, John Campbell, can be made to the Spokane Shriners Hospital. Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.