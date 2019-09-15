|
KELLY, Suzanne Staley I have lost the love of my life, the mother of our children, the Nana of our grandchildren, and a friend to many people. Suzanne Staley Kelly went to the Lord on August 31, 2019. She was at a place she loved, Lincoln City, at the beach looking at the ocean. She was born October 11, 1959 in New Haven, Connecticut to George and Marjorie Staley. She graduated from Bunnell High School in 1977. Mike stole her away after they were married on July 21, 1979. We all were thankful she didn't listen to her mother when she said, "Don't get serious with that sailor boy". Mike and Sue moved to Everett where Sue worked for Boeing as a systems analyst for 10 years. They had their two children, Nick and Brynn, while living in Everett. She loved her children with all her heart and was the rock of the family! The family moved to Spokane in 1992. Sue worked for Hallmark and Rockwood Clinic before retiring in 2009. In retirement, she spent many days caring for her grandson, Tyce. She loved her grandchildren so much! She enjoyed traveling with Mike, visiting 44 states, the Bahamas, and enjoyed her 30th wedding anniversary in Barbados. She loved hiking, waterfalls and of course the ocean and the beach. Some of her favorite family memories were weekends spent boating on Lake Coeur d'Alene, especially Mica Bay. Sue's laugh was unique and infectious; when she laughed, you had to laugh with her. With friends and family, you knew when Suzie was having a good time. Sue enjoyed scrapbooking in the bonus room, a space where Mike wasn't allowed. She was incredibly talented despite not believing so. Sue was actively involved with her beloved prayer group through Summit - friends whom she loved and the love was returned. Suzie loved her Starbucks (she had to have her venti whole milk latte, sometimes more than one) and HGTV, looking for ideas for the house (much to the chagrin of her husband). Additionally Sue enjoyed her time volunteering at Mullan Road Elementary. She was an avid walker, taking on the hills and paths around Eagle Ridge. She had a pace that was hard to match. Get out of her way!! I think her favorite comments regarding God's love was, "God is writing the book of our lives, stop trying to take the pen away!" and "Just because God promises something it doesn't mean the journey will be easy." Sue was preceded in death by her father, George; her mother, Marjorie; her nephew, Richard; and her sister-in-law, Marie. She is survived by her husband, Mike; son, Nicholas (Tiffany); daughter, Brynn (Ben); grandsons, Tyce and Kel; granddaughters, Sloane and Ryen. Also sister, Jo Ann and brothers, George and Richard. She will be so very missed by all. It is comforting that she is with the Lord Jesus Christ. The celebration of her life will be held at Summit Church, 1801 E. 29th Ave, Spokane, 99223, on September 28th at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Susan G. Komen's fight against breast cancer. To share memories of Sue or leave condolences for her family, visit www.HennesseyValley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 15, 2019