CIENSKI, Suzu Nomura Suzu Nomura Cienski passed away peacefully on August 15, 2020 at Sullivan Park Care Center in Spokane Valley, WA at the age of 85. Suzu was born in the town of Noheji, Aomori Prefecture, Japan on September 25, 1934 to Misa (Chiba) and Jisaburo Nomura. Her family endured World War II and Suzu was able to complete high school in post-war occupied Japan. She became a clerk typist at Misawa Air Force Base, married, and had her first daughter Mutsuko in 1960. After a divorce several years later, she met Stanley F. Cienski, Jr. while he was stationed at Misawa AFB. They married and moved with Mutsuko to the Spokane area in 1971. Soon after she and Stan had a daughter, Elaine. Suzu was proud to become a naturalized citizen of the United States. She was a favorite student of the instructors at Barton English Language School and she met many lifelong friends there. Suzu's joy for cooking led her to work in the kitchens of local Japanese restaurants, and finally to Mukogawa Fort Wright Institute for Japanese students, where she worked in the cafeteria until her retirement. Suzu also enjoyed gardening, knitting, crocheting, foraging mushrooms, swimming, and biking. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Suzu is survived by her daughter Elaine (Dustin) Irons; grandchildren Joshua (Miranda Earp) Schelin, Tianna Schelin, Jonah Schelin, Sophia Ammons, and Lucas Irons; six great-grandchildren; and her sister Iso Haruta of Japan. She is preceded in death by her parents, brother Teikichi Nomura, daughter Mutsuko Lundquist, and ex-spouse Stanley F. Cienski, Jr. Suzu was very kind and generous to everyone she met. She touched many people and will be missed by everyone that knew her. A special thank you to the staff at Sullivan Park Care Center for their care and support in her last years. A celebration of her life will take place with family and friends at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please contribute to your favorite charity
in Suzu's honor.