VAUGHN, Sybil Gladys "Owl Woman" November 20th, 1930 August 19th, 2019 Sybil was born in Hartlepool, England Novem-ber 20th, 1930. Her early upbringing was during the depression and wartime which impacted her approach to life, giving her great compassion and the desire to share, conserve, and help others. Her mum introduced her to the Spiritual Church of England as a young girl. She and her siblings worked the family business of a beach carnival in the northeastern English seaside town of Seaton Carew as she was growing up. And later, each sibling ran a business, Sybil owned and operated a beach side Fish & Chip Shop, and one of her trademarks was serving the Fish & Chips wrapped in Newspaper. It was she that started the fad that Fish be served this way, and it was H & R Salt in the US that followed her lead. It was her intent to return to Seaton Carew each summer with her children to run the Fish & Chip shop, however, the family remained in the States. She joined and served in British Navy where she met her first husband, and four years later, she was married for a second time. By 1964, she had four children. Soon after, the family moved to the United States. In the early 1970s she was divorced and continued to raise all four. It was at this time that she was introduced to the Inner Peace Movement which ultimately began her incredible journey in metaphysics and new age spiritual awakenings. Throughout the years of raising her children, she often took in neighborhood kids and friends of her children that were having trouble at home and needed a place to stay and a meal. During the early 1970s she started working at the Spokane Community Mental Health Center where she ultimately began a long career of counseling people with and substance and mental health issues. And, during Expo '74 she opened a small metaphysical book store and juice shop called Erehwon (nowhere spelled backwards) it was an organic juice shop as well as spiritual and self help books and tapes. One of her juices was a fresh squeezed orange juice that was blended and quite possibly may have been the world's first seller of the Orange Julius. In the 1980s she, along with two partners, Craig Bader and Elaine Tyrie opened a counseling business on Spokane's south hill known as "Secus". Within the large south hill home, she also began to bring in various spiritual leaders and healers to conduct a variety of specialty workshops in the spiritual arena. She was a frontier introducing and facilitating breath workshops which became extremely popular. The works of Michael Shuster, Abraham, Tom Kenyon, and Gregg Bradon were just a few of the entities that were first introduced to Spokane by Sybil. In 2003, along with a spiritual partner Cindy Gardener, she started the Spokane Holistic Festival which is still running twice a year. She read Voyager Tarot cards at the festival and many would return each year for her readings and guidance. In 2013 while setting up her booth at the festival, she fell backwards and broke both her wrists. This would be the beginning a slow decline in her health overall and she endured much discomfort and adversity health-wise over her remaining years. Throughout the remainder of her life, she was always involved with support groups of one form or another and was part of a few women's groups that met weekly, one was at her home with group members that attended weekly for several years. Members of the group became very supportive of Sybil's desire to remain at home during her declining health, and many assisted with errands, shopping, and support, this enabled her to live independently throughout the years and until the very end. Special thanks to Hospice of Spokane who got involved in 2015 at a point where things looked bleak, but she bounced back on more than one occasion. They continued to provide support for her until her final rest in 2019. She was truly one of the toughest women you would ever meet. She had a lot of fight in her to survive until it was truly her time. The family would like to express sincere gratitude to many friends and loved ones, as well as Hospice of Spokane for the unending care and attention to many of her daily needs for living some semblance of a quality of life. We are truly grateful for them. If anyone would like to make a donation on her behalf, please do so to Hospice of Spokane and reference Sybil Vaughn. Ten years ago, Sybil lost her last remaining sibling, her beloved sister "Dot". She had one older brother John who passed shortly before that. She is survived by her four children; Mark 64 Post Falls, ID, Gerald (Jed) 59 Spokane, WA, Deborah 57 Liberty Lake, WA, Anthony (Tony) 55 Spokane South Hill, WA; five grandchildren - Jeremy, Ashley, Ian, Andrew, and Cambree who all live in Spokane, WA. She was also the great-grandmother of seven Alex, Teegan, Ragan, Bowen, Peyton, Jackson, and Leila. She is also survived by a handful of relatives in England that include an aunt, the children of her siblings Teddy and Carole, and their children. Sybil led an amazing life and truly touched the hearts and souls of many people. She will be dearly missed by all. Her true mission was Peace on Earth and she helped to further that effort with her extraordinary contributions in spirituality, friendship, and supporting others in any manner she could find. A celebration of life ceremony will be at the Woman's Club Of Spokane on her birthday, November 20th 2019 at 2 pm, 1428 W. Ninth Avenue, Spokane WA. Sybil will truly be remembered in the spiritual community as the legendary "Owl Woman".

Sybil will truly be remembered in the spiritual community as the legendary "Owl Woman".

