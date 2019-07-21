Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Ann RICHARDS. View Sign Service Information Sherman-Campbell Funeral & Cremation Services 423 W. 2nd Street Newport , WA 99156 (509)-447-3118 Send Flowers Obituary

RICHARDS, Sylvia Ann Sylvia Ann Richards of Newport, WA passed away July 15, 2019 at the age of 76. She was born June 20, 1943 to Margaret H. (Chappell) and Harold William Richards in Newport, joining a brother, Harold Edward. The family lived at a small farm near Camden, WA until April 1957 when they moved to Newport and the house that Sylvia still owned and lived in. Sylvia attended Newport schools, graduating in 1961. As a young adult she also lived in Ford, WA and Drummond, MT, moving back to Newport in 1967. She began working in the Newport Kindergarten (1974-1979) and during that time started taking college classes. She graduated from Fort Wright College of the Holy Names in 1980 with a BA in Education and from Whitworth College with at MAT in Reading in 1985. She substitute taught and then taught Kindergarten in Priest River, Idaho from 1982-1986. Summer 1986 she and her son, Thomas, moved to Sunnyside, WA where she was a Reading Specialist for 10 years and a sixth grade teacher for 12 years. Upon her retirement she moved back to Newport. She was a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa teacher's sorority for 25 years, Zillah Chapter of Eastern Star for 29 years, Retired Teachers of Washington, United Church of Christ (from 1970 to present). She was preceded in death by her parents and brother and is survived by her three children, Janet K. Tachell, James E. Foster (Debi) and Thomas M. Foster; grandchildren Eric L. Smithson, Amanda M. Zahller, Thomas C., Matthew J. and Nicholas A. Foster; great-grandchildren Morgan and Zachary Zahller, Jeremy, Westin and Landon Smithson, Gavin and Cage Hardy; special friend D. Patrick Carroll, his son Chad and granddaughter Milla; nieces, cousins and many friends. Sherman-Campbell Funeral Home is in charge of cremation with a celebration of life memorial service to be held on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, corner of 3rd St. and Spokane Avenue, Newport, WA. Memorial donations may be made to the United Church Women's Fellowship or Priest River Animal Shelter.

