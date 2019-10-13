Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Faith BRUMMETT. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BRUMMETT, Sylvia Faith Born December 24, 1926 Pueblo, CO Died September 27, 2019 Spokane, WA Preceded in death by husband, James C. Brummett, her parents Joe and Bessie, sister Zella, brother Fred, and her son James C Brummett II Survived by son, Gary (Elaine) in Hawaii, daughter, Susan in Spokane, WA, son Joe (Lois) in Deer Park, WA, and sister Bernadine Howell in Spokane, WA, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sylvia and Jim married in Clayton, NM October 25, 1942 and lived in Pueblo, CO until they moved to Lebanon, OR in 1946 and in 1957 they moved to Deer Park, WA. She worked at the Deer Park hospital as an aide and at the Veterans hospital in Spokane, WA as on OR tech. After retirement, she and Jim enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, painting, and playing the organ. Services pending.

BRUMMETT, Sylvia Faith Born December 24, 1926 Pueblo, CO Died September 27, 2019 Spokane, WA Preceded in death by husband, James C. Brummett, her parents Joe and Bessie, sister Zella, brother Fred, and her son James C Brummett II Survived by son, Gary (Elaine) in Hawaii, daughter, Susan in Spokane, WA, son Joe (Lois) in Deer Park, WA, and sister Bernadine Howell in Spokane, WA, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sylvia and Jim married in Clayton, NM October 25, 1942 and lived in Pueblo, CO until they moved to Lebanon, OR in 1946 and in 1957 they moved to Deer Park, WA. She worked at the Deer Park hospital as an aide and at the Veterans hospital in Spokane, WA as on OR tech. After retirement, she and Jim enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, painting, and playing the organ. Services pending. Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close