BRUMMETT, Sylvia Faith Born December 24, 1926 Pueblo, CO Died September 27, 2019 Spokane, WA Preceded in death by husband, James C. Brummett, her parents Joe and Bessie, sister Zella, brother Fred, and her son James C Brummett II Survived by son, Gary (Elaine) in Hawaii, daughter, Susan in Spokane, WA, son Joe (Lois) in Deer Park, WA, and sister Bernadine Howell in Spokane, WA, 12 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, 7 great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. Sylvia and Jim married in Clayton, NM October 25, 1942 and lived in Pueblo, CO until they moved to Lebanon, OR in 1946 and in 1957 they moved to Deer Park, WA. She worked at the Deer Park hospital as an aide and at the Veterans hospital in Spokane, WA as on OR tech. After retirement, she and Jim enjoyed spending winters in Arizona. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, painting, and playing the organ. Services pending.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 13, 2019