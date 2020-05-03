Sylvia Jean IVERRSON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
IVERSON, Sylvia Jean Born July 7, 1945 in Minot, North Dakota to Edward and Florence Bruns, Sylvia Jean Iverson passed away peacefully at her home of 40 years on Sunday, April 26th. Educated and married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho mom was a God fearing woman who loved spending her time with family, especially her 'grand babies'. With a career as a film developer in the photography industry, mom appreciated color and beauty, as everyone could see by the wonderful flowers and garden she planted each year. When mom became ill she took her illness head-on with grace and determination. If mom had fear, she did a fantastic job hiding it. At the end her heart attack was a hard one. My sister and I held our mother for moments, but she was gone in seconds. We love you mom with all of our hearts. You will be forever sorely missed! Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Florence Bruns, her husband Marlan, brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Scotty Joe Iverson and daughter Lisa Kay Short; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 11, 2020 at mom and dad's house. To share memories of Sylvia and offer condolences to the family, visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyvalley.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved