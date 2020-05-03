IVERSON, Sylvia Jean Born July 7, 1945 in Minot, North Dakota to Edward and Florence Bruns, Sylvia Jean Iverson passed away peacefully at her home of 40 years on Sunday, April 26th. Educated and married in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho mom was a God fearing woman who loved spending her time with family, especially her 'grand babies'. With a career as a film developer in the photography industry, mom appreciated color and beauty, as everyone could see by the wonderful flowers and garden she planted each year. When mom became ill she took her illness head-on with grace and determination. If mom had fear, she did a fantastic job hiding it. At the end her heart attack was a hard one. My sister and I held our mother for moments, but she was gone in seconds. We love you mom with all of our hearts. You will be forever sorely missed! Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Florence Bruns, her husband Marlan, brothers and sisters. She is survived by her son Scotty Joe Iverson and daughter Lisa Kay Short; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life is planned for July 11, 2020 at mom and dad's house. To share memories of Sylvia and offer condolences to the family, visit her tribute page at www.hennesseyvalley.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 3, 2020.