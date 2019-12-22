DelMedico Sylvia Kathryn June 6, 1925 - November 28, 2019 Born in Big Sandy, TN to Ira Cecil and Evie Bell Cooper, she moved to Chicago after graduating high school. Kathryn worked as an executive secretary at Pure Oil prior to marrying John V. DelMedico in 1948, they were married 61 years. In the '70s after a move to Michigan, Kathryn attended Cosmetology School. In 1973 they moved to Southern California where she worked as a Beautician until retiring in the early '90s. Family always came first for Kathryn, she delighted in being with family and caring for her grandchildren after school. She also loved to travel and create crafts. In 2008 John and Kathryn relocated to Spokane to be close to Sylvia's and Karl's family as well as sister Moline (John C.) Kopacki. John V. and Moline passed away in November 2009 within four days of each other. Kathryn was greatly affected by their loss, as well as the loss of John C. In 2010. She was also predeceased by sisters Elaine (Carl) Ross and Wilma (Albert) Merrell. She is survived by children, Alan (Kaoru), Mark, and Sylvia (Karl); grandchildren, Bryan (Ashley), Evan (Samantha), and Rachel; as well as many nieces and nephews. Guest book available at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019