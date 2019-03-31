Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia L. SMICK. View Sign

SMICK, Sylvia L. Sylvia L. Smick, longtime Endicott resident, passed away March 19, 2019 at the Pullman Regional Hospital at the age of 91. A graveside service will be held Friday, April 5th, at 10 a.m. in the Endicott Cemetery followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at Trinity Lutheran Church. Sylvia was born May 4, 1927 in Colfax to William B. and Leora Bafus Schmick. She grew up with her younger brother Bill on the family farm near Diamond. Sylvia attended school near their home before graduating from Colfax High School in 1945. Sylvia married Kenneth "Bud" George Smick December 2, 1944, the night of her senior prom, while he was home on leave from serving in the Navy; her prom dress making a perfect wedding gown. Both Bud and Sylvia were direct descendants of the German people who settled in the Volga Rivera area, specifically in Yagodnaya Polyana, Russia. Following their marriage they lived briefly in Pasco, Washington where he was stationed at the Naval Air Station, and also for a short time in Colfax, before moving to the Smick family farm at Endicott in the fall of 1948. They remained at the family farm raising wheat and barley and cattle, retiring in 1984 and moving to a new house in Endicott. Four children were born to Sylvia and Bud. They are: Glenn, born in 1947; Kenneth, born in 1948; Carol, born in 1950; and Annette, born in 1958. Sylvia kept very busy as a homemaker and mother. She also kept all of the books for the farm. Her financial ledgers were impeccable and she truly loved accounting. In fact, Sylvia liked numbers so well, that she also kept all of the statistics on her boys as they were playing basketball. They rarely needed to ask the coach for any information as Sylvia had all of their numbers already. She was a good cook and especially loved the big holiday meals where all the family would come together. She would occasionally cook some of the old German recipes, like lettuce soup, our homemade dill pickles, pickled watermelon, and sauerkraut and other dishes. Sylvia liked to tend a large vegetable garden, did lots of canning and she liked to bake pies and could whip meringue into perfection. She was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Endicott, she bowled for many years on league in Colfax and enjoyed playing bridge with her friends, she and Bud each had stints as school bus drivers for Endicott. Sylvia loved roses and enjoyed her flower beds and rock garden. She did hand work like knit and crochet and she would often make clothes for her girls as she was a talented seamstress. Bud and Sylvia moved to Colfax in 2009. He passed away in 2011 and after remaining in Colfax for a few years she moved to Pullman. Sylvia is survived by her children; Glenn (Susan LaLonde) Smick of Surprise, AZ, Kenneth W. (Cathy) Smick, Spokane, Carol (David) Gordon, Walla Walla, and Annette (Pat) Smith of Kendrick, ID.; five grandchildren, Brian (Emily), Kari, Aaron, Jason (Amy) and Kendal (Tom); and nine great-grandchildren, Jax, Camden, Paityn, J.D., Makenna, Raelynn, Maleah, Brinley and Weston. Also surviving is a brother-in-law, Robert Smick of Spokane and sister-in-law, Susan Bohm, Pullman. Sylvia was preceded in death by her husband, Bud, her brother, William A. Schmick, and by a grandson, Daniel Smick. Sylvia's family would especially like to thank Dr. Bryan Johnson and Pullman Regional Hospital for their tender loving care and professionalism shown to their mother. Memorial gifts in her memory are suggested to Trinity Lutheran Church or the Endicott Cemetery. On-line guest book is at www.bruningfuneralhome.com BRUNING FUNERAL HOME of Colfax is caring for the family. Funeral Home Bruning Funeral Home - Colfax

