HEADRICK, Sylvia Madrid Sylvia passed away suddenly on March 5, 2019 in Clarkston, Washington. Sylvia was born March 22, 1933 to John and Viola (Ortega) Madrid in Alamosa, Colorado. She was the middle child of five. Sylvia attended school in Alamosa and graduated from Alamosa High School. She attended Adams State College for a short time before moving to Colorado Springs to work. While in Colorado Springs she met her future husband Donald Headrick who was stationed at Fort Carson. They were married at Alamosa in 1952. Sylvia and Don lived in Troy Idaho, Skyway Washington, Moscow Idaho and 40 years in Spokane Washington. They were married 65 years and had two children, Frank and Tracy. She enjoyed being a stay at home mom and taking care of the home. She was very active with her church; she served on many committees and was a member of the choir. Later in life she was a nanny to many children. Which brought her much joy. She is survived by her husband Don, children Frank (Auburn Washington) and Tracy (Chris Arvas) Moscow Idaho; sisters Solema Newton, Stephanie Quintana, brother Richard (Chris) Madrid, brothers-in-law Everett Headrick, Rodney (Bonnie) Headrick, sister-in-law Julia Madrid and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded by her parents, brother Samuel Madrid, brother-in-law Tom Newton, and sisters-in-law Ruth Madrid and Erna Headrick. Memorial Services will be held April 27, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church, 4102 South Crestline, Spokane, Washington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Spokane Meals on Wheels or Sylvia's church family, Hamblen Park Presbyterian Church. The family would like to thank Evergreen Estates and Prestige Care Center in Clarkston for the love and care they gave Sylvia this past year.

