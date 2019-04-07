Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Virginia (Svorinich) MOWERY. View Sign

MOWERY, Sylvia Virginia (Svorinich) (Age 97) November 26, 1921 - March 21, 2019 Sylvia Virginia (Svorinich) Mowery passed away on March 21, 2019 at the age of 97. Sylvia grew up on Bainbridge Island near Seattle in a Croatian-American fishing family. She had three brothers who all preceded her in death. She graduated from the University of Washington, and married a lawyer from Spokane, Washington, John Mowery. She moved to Spokane for most of the remainder of her life where she had one child, Peter Mowery, and with her husband built a beautiful home surrounded by extensive rhododendron plantings. Until she retired, she worked full time as a Dietitian and Nutritionist for St. Luke's Hospital. Her husband died in 1975, and she never remarried. In recent years she moved to Coeur d'Alene, Idaho to be close to her son. In addition to her son and daughter-in-law Cindy, she is survived by two grandchildren, two great- grandchildren and numerous nephews and nieces on both the Mowery and Svorinich sides of the family. At her request, there will be no funeral service. Memorial remembrances can be made to either the or Hospice of North Idaho. A eulogy and other details are posted on a website hosted by Yates Funeral Homes at

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.