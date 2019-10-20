Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tamyra Sue MILLIGAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLIGAN, Tamyra Sue Tamyra Sue Milligan 61, died Monday, October 7 at Saint Mary's Hospital, Reno Nevada after a three-year battle with cancer. Tami was born to Beverly Oswalt (nee Hostetter) and Dale Milligan on March 23, 1958. She grew up in Mansfield, Ohio and attended Ontario High School. She joined the U.S. Air Force in 1979 and served four years as a Flight Simulator Specialist. After leaving the Air Force, she had a career in computers and flight simulators prompting her move to Spokane, Washington in 1995. Later, Tami worked at the Carlyle House as a payee services officer. In 2011, Tami started a non-profit, TSM Services where she continued her expertise in payee services for those needing financial management services. She sought to provide high quality money management services with integrity, professionalism and respect for clients. She was committed to improving the quality of life for those she served. Tami acted as President of TSM Services until her death. She found the love of her life and married Charles Garmon in 2000 and enjoyed camping, boating, fishing and home repair. After Charlie's death in 2003 she devoted herself to her business, her children and her friends. She will be remembered as a loving mother to Sara Milligan, Joshua Stark, and Charles Garmon (Jessica) and grandmother to Ian, Aidan, Charlotte, and Penelope. Tami loved jigsaw puzzles, crafting, and cooking for her extended family of children and friends. Her sisters, Shelly Kavanaugh, Pamela Milligan, and Stephanie Predieri-Kamp remember her as a hardworking and diligent woman and a loving sister who at times could roar with uncontrollable laughter at the odd and absurd. Interment services will be held at the Washington Veterans Cemetery in Medical Lake on or near her birthday in March 2020.

