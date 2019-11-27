Spokesman-Review Obituaries
SIEKERMAN, Ted (Age 89) Ted passed away November 21, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He is survived by four children, William, Sherry, Michael and Jaime; five grandchildren, Michael, Joshua, Cheryl, Tobi and Kai; three cousins; six great-nieces and nephews; and six great-great-nieces and nephews. Ted was preceded in death by his wife of 49 years, Roberta Lee and daughter Heather. After graduating from Rogers High School, Ted began working at Great Northern/Burlington Northern until he joined the Marine Corps. He served our country in Korea until he was seriously injured on November 6, 1950. Following a year-long recovery, Ted returned to work at the railroad until retiring 44 years later. He also volunteered at the VA Hospital at the Information Desk for 31 years and on his last day, August 12, 2015, had achieved 45,000 hours of service to the veterans. Viewing will be Friday, November 29 from 3:00pm to 7:00pm. A Funeral Service will be Saturday, November 30 at 11:00am at Ball & Dodd Funeral Home, 5100 W. Wellesley in Spokane. Interment to follow at Greenwood Memorial Terrace. A Reception will be held at 2:00pm at St. Peter Lutheran Church, 4620 N. Regal St., Spokane.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 27, 2019
