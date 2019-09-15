STROHMAIER, Ted (Age 72) June 26, 1947 - September 10, 2019 The self-proclaimed "Best Putter in Lewis-Clark Valley" has put his putter to rest. Ted Strohmaier, 72, passed away Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at his home in Lewiston, Idaho. Ted was born June 26, 1947, in Spokane, Washington, to Theodore and Patricia Strohmaier. Ted's sister Marilee was born in 1953. At the end of Ted's first grade year, the family moved to Sandpoint, Idaho. It was there that he met the love of his life, Denice Lutzke. They married June 15, 1968, and graduated from college at Eastern Washington State College (EWU). Their son Joe was born in June 1973, and daughter Katherine in March 1977. Ted retired from title insurance in 2016 when he sold his business, Land Title of Nez Perce County, to his son Joe. Ted was an avid golfer and a longtime member of Lewiston Golf & Country Club, where he golfed and played cards with many great friends. He was a lifelong Vandal booster and sports fan. Ted will be remembered as a loving husband and father, and a generous friend. He is survived by his wife Denice Strohmaier; son Joe (Kristy) Strohmaier of Lewiston; daughter Katherine Strohmaier of London; sister Marilee (David) Garinger of Manhattan Beach, California; and her children Casey Bell and Ryan Bell, both of Los Angeles. He was preceded in death by his father Theodore; his mother Patricia; his stepfather Eli Bud Ponack; and his grandparents Thomas and Grace Casey, and Fred and Katherina Strohmaier. A memorial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 23rd, at St. Stanislaus Church. The church is located at 633 5th Avenue in Lewiston, Idaho. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to the Valley Boys and Girls Club, Idaho Foodbank, or a . Vassar-Rawls Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

