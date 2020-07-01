ANDERSON, Teea Marie Stutheit Our beloved wife, mother, daughter, and friend passed away on June 5, 2020. She was born on July 11, 1984 at Deaconess Medical Center in Spokane, Washington. Teea fought long and hard for amost 10 years. Her positive midset, infectious smile and tenacious ability to fight set a lasting example for her family to cherish. Teea was married September 22, 2007 to Dylan Nathan Anderson and together they had three beautiful children, Madison, Brody and Bree. Teea enjoyed many things in life including vacations to the Oregon coast, camping, fishing, baking, cooking, holidays with Christmas being her favorite, gardening, flowers, coaching, the occasional gambling trip, most sports but softball held a special place in her heart and with the guidance from her father, her Highschool team won two State Championships but the thing Teea enjoyed the most was spending time with family. Family was a big part of her life from Parents, her Brother, Nieces, Grandparents, Aunts, Uncles and Cousins. But by far the shining light and the reason she fought as hard as she did was for her three amazing children, Madison, Brody and Bree. They were Teea's everything, her center, her rock and her source of strength. Teea is survived by daughters Madison and Bree, son Brody, husband Dylan, parents Marty and Teena Stutheit, brother Daron and his family Chantall, Hailey, Jazlyn, Emery and Uncles, Aunts, and several cousins. It was Teea's wish that we have a true celebration of Life for her and invite all family, friends and anybody that had the privilege of knowing our beautiful Teea to please attend. Wear anything cozy, full of color, feel free to bring a potluck item and let us remember a remarkable woman. Celebration of Life and Potluck for Teea: July 11, 2020 (Teea's Birthday) 11am at Real Life Post Falls, 1860 N. Cecil Rd., Post Falls, Idaho.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store