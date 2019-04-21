DURKIN, Terence Patrick Terry Durkin passed away on Tuesday, April 16. He was 67 years old. Though born in Oak Park, IL, he was a child of Wisconsin, growing up in Milwaukee and Madison, and is an alum of Edgewood High School in Madison. He had a deep and abiding love for Wisconsin sports teams, always believing that this would be their year. Terry attended St. Louis University, followed by law school at Hamline University in St. Paul, MN. He settled in the Twin Cities, where he discovered a passion for running and met the love of his life, Marian. In addition to his two daughters, Minnesota also gave him a wonderful and lifelong group of friends. His next adventure brought the family to Chicago, where he indulged frequently in deep-dish pizza and felt as though he had come home. From here he really began his travel adventures, eventually visiting all 50 states and 4 continents, but also enjoying a simple trip to the beach or a historical monument. Nearly 14 years ago, he arrived in Spokane, WA, where he developed a love for good red wine and Pacific Northwest summers. He made yet more friends, talking politics and sports, and enjoyed watching his new hometown grow. His family and friends will remember Terry as a kind man, a good man, a man ready to meet people from all walks of life, hear their stories, and take them as they are. Terry was a traveler who loved sunsets. You would often find him with a good book, or eagerly awaiting the start of baseball season, spending time with family and friends, or grilling out on warm evening. His funeral service will be on Thursday, April 25 at 2:00 pm at St. Aloysius Church in Spokane, WA. He is survived by his wife Marian; daughters Maggie (Kevin) and Annie (Brad); grandchildren Grace, Sean, and Ryan; siblings Charlotte, Ginny (Al), Bill (Katie), Maureen (Jack), David (Trish), Martha (John), Ellen (Jim), and Angela (Rich); and countless family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents William and Martha, his brother Larry, and his brothers-in-law Ted and Dave. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the International Myeloma Foundation; Edgewood High School in Madison, WI; or Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, WA. To leave an online condolence to Terry's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary