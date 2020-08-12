SULLIVAN, Teresa Alice "Terri" Terri passed away (age 58) on August 5th at her home in Spokane Valley. We will miss Terri. She was so much to so many; a daughter, sister, grand- daughter, niece, cousin, and friend, but we will celebrate her life. Terri was born on July 4th, 1962 in Klamath Falls, Oregon. She was a delightful child and an extraordinary woman. Terri was a justice fighter working in the community for equality and non-discrimination. Terri joined TOPS #328 in 2015. She loved everyone there and served as the TOPS secretary. Terri proudly belonged to PFLAG (Parents and Friends of Lesbians and Gays). She was also active in the Veradale UCC Church. Terri loved to learn and was an outstanding student. She received a tribute from Phi Theta Kappa when she completed college. Terri had a big heart and personality. Terri was a loyal friend, loved music, barbeques, and fireworks. Terri is survived by her mother, Helen Bonser; sister, Debra Sullivan; three uncles, Stan, Joel, and Jim Lynam; her aunt, Stormy Mauri; and numerous cousins. Terri was preceded in death by her father, Richard Sullivan; stepdad, Thomas Bonser, and brothers, Michael and Tommy Bonser. Terri would have wanted us to proceed with her priorities and interests. Her sister Debbi and her mother Helen will do that to honor her name. A celebratory gathering for Terri will be held at Peone Cemetery on Saturday, August 29th at 11:00 am.



