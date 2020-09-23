WILPONEN, Teresa Y. Teresa Y. Thompson Wilponen, age 63, beloved wife, mother, grandmother (Nanny) and child of God, passed away where she was born, surrounded by loved ones at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, WA on the morning of September 14, 2020. Teresa battled several medical complications and fought for every breath till all her children were by her side before she passed. Teresa was born in Spokane, WA on April 30, 1957 to Bille Joe and Naomi Ruth Thompson. Teresa was the youngest daughter of six children. She married her husband, Doug Wilponen in 1978 and they enjoyed a beautiful, loving relationship that spanned 42 years and produced three wonderful children. Teresa was a strong woman of faith, hope and love as defined by 1 Cortinthians 13: 4-7, 13. Her favorite song was Amazing Grace. Teresa's love for life, her hope for a new tomorrow, her glowing smile and her "love you more" phrase will surely be missed by all who knew her. Love you Always Teresa is survived by her husband Doug Wilponen, her daughters Angella (Scott) Julagay and Melyna (Justin) Hobbs, her son Joshua (Amanda) Wilponen, her grandchildren Alyssa and Mason Julagay and Skylar and Carter Hobbs, her brothers Billie Rae Thompson and Nicholas (Lynne) Thompson and her sisters Cheryl Kilmer and Janine (Paul) Millikin, all of Spokane, WA. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother Tommy Thompson. A memorial service for Teresa will be held at 1:30pm on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at South Hill Bible Church (958 E. 29th Ave., Spokane, WA 99203). The service will be streamed live by South Hill Bible on their website and YouTube page. To view and sign Teresa's online guestbook, please visit www.lauerfuneral.com
