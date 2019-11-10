Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terrance Deane STE. MARIE. View Sign Service Information Danekas Funeral Home 207 E Main Ritzville , WA 99169 (509)-659-0303 Celebration of Life 3:00 PM American Legion Hall 106 W. Broadway Ave Ritzville , WA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

STE. MARIE, Terrance D. Terrance Deane Ste. Marie passed away October 31, 2019, in Spokane, WA, after bravely battling cancer. Terry was born, July 9, 1943, to Reaume and Alyce Ste. Marie, in Crookston, MN. He grew up nearby the family flour mill in Plummer, MN, alongside his sisters, Janyce (Ron Hayden) and Sharon (Jack Corbett), and his brother, Timothy (Joseph Meeks). At age thirteen, he moved to Seattle with his family. In 1963, Terry enlisted in the Marine Corps and completed basic training at Parris Island, SC. He became an aircraft maintenance crew chief. In 1967 he married Terri Kaye Maier of Lind, WA. They shared a wonderful marriage for 52- years and are celebrated by their three boys, Joel (Kimberly), Jason (Lori) and Beau. Terry and Terri have five grandchildren, Patrick (Michelle), Brittany (Michael Clizbe), Holly, Mason and Travis, as well as two great-grandchildren, Camrynn and Elena. Terry embraced his 27 cousins and his many lifelong friendships. In 1968 with their first child on the way, they purchased their first home in West Seattle and started their family while Terry continued his work as a cargo surveyor. In 1978, they bought a cabin on Mason Lake which would become a sanctuary and home for Terry and his family throughout his entire life.In 1980, having never farmed a day in his life, Terry moved his family to Lind to run the 3,500-acre family wheat farm that his wife was raised on. These years would become the most rewarding of Terry's life and where he ultimately chose to be laid to rest. In 1987, Terry returned to the waterfront, taking a job as a Stevedore Superintendent at The Port of Tacoma, where he flourished until his retirement in 2008. After retiring, Terry and Terri took the opportunity to turn their lake cabin into their dream house on Mason Lake. Here, Terry would live out his life with family and loving friends. Terry was unwavering in his integrity. He was always loving, always gentle, always dignified, never complaining. We are so very fortunate to have had him. Funeral arrangements are being made by Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville. Please join us for Terry's Celebration on Life (Jimmy Buffet-style attire), Friday, November 15th at 3pm, American Legion Hall, 106 W. Broadway Ave., Ritzville, WA, 99169. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help refurbish the Lind Walking Trail in Terry's name. Please send donations to Adam's County Parks & Recreation - District 3, PO Box 365, Lind, WA 99341. To leave online condolences for the Ste. Marie family please visit our website at

STE. MARIE, Terrance D. Terrance Deane Ste. Marie passed away October 31, 2019, in Spokane, WA, after bravely battling cancer. Terry was born, July 9, 1943, to Reaume and Alyce Ste. Marie, in Crookston, MN. He grew up nearby the family flour mill in Plummer, MN, alongside his sisters, Janyce (Ron Hayden) and Sharon (Jack Corbett), and his brother, Timothy (Joseph Meeks). At age thirteen, he moved to Seattle with his family. In 1963, Terry enlisted in the Marine Corps and completed basic training at Parris Island, SC. He became an aircraft maintenance crew chief. In 1967 he married Terri Kaye Maier of Lind, WA. They shared a wonderful marriage for 52- years and are celebrated by their three boys, Joel (Kimberly), Jason (Lori) and Beau. Terry and Terri have five grandchildren, Patrick (Michelle), Brittany (Michael Clizbe), Holly, Mason and Travis, as well as two great-grandchildren, Camrynn and Elena. Terry embraced his 27 cousins and his many lifelong friendships. In 1968 with their first child on the way, they purchased their first home in West Seattle and started their family while Terry continued his work as a cargo surveyor. In 1978, they bought a cabin on Mason Lake which would become a sanctuary and home for Terry and his family throughout his entire life.In 1980, having never farmed a day in his life, Terry moved his family to Lind to run the 3,500-acre family wheat farm that his wife was raised on. These years would become the most rewarding of Terry's life and where he ultimately chose to be laid to rest. In 1987, Terry returned to the waterfront, taking a job as a Stevedore Superintendent at The Port of Tacoma, where he flourished until his retirement in 2008. After retiring, Terry and Terri took the opportunity to turn their lake cabin into their dream house on Mason Lake. Here, Terry would live out his life with family and loving friends. Terry was unwavering in his integrity. He was always loving, always gentle, always dignified, never complaining. We are so very fortunate to have had him. Funeral arrangements are being made by Danekas Funeral Home in Ritzville. Please join us for Terry's Celebration on Life (Jimmy Buffet-style attire), Friday, November 15th at 3pm, American Legion Hall, 106 W. Broadway Ave., Ritzville, WA, 99169. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to help refurbish the Lind Walking Trail in Terry's name. Please send donations to Adam's County Parks & Recreation - District 3, PO Box 365, Lind, WA 99341. To leave online condolences for the Ste. Marie family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 10 to Nov. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close