TEMPLETON, Terrance N. (Age 58) Terrance NicholasTempleton passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, October 26th, after suffering a heart attack at Sacred Heart Hospital. Terry, as he was known by friends and loved ones, was preceded in death by his father, Wilbur Edwin Templeton, and his brother, Kelly Edwin Templeton. He is survived by his wife of 29 years, Mary Templeton, his three children, Tyler, Nick, and Brenna Templeton, his mother, Dorothy Templeton, and two brothers, Kevin "Jod" Templeton and Shaun Templeton, alongside a strong network of nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles who he loved dearly. On May 2nd, 1961, Terry was born in the same hospital where he would later spend his last moments, a Spokanite to the bitter end. He attended Jefferson Elementary School, Sacajawea Middle School, and Lewis and Clark high school, before transitioning to Newport to finish the last two years of his high school career. Terry then attended Multnomah University in Portland, Oregon, before going on to earn a bachelor's degree in History from California State University Stanislaus. Terry filled many roles throughout his working career, including positions teaching History, Bible, and P.E., coaching engagements in Track, Basketball, and Cross Country, and over 25 summers serving small town communities in Eastern Washington with Wig's Tree and Spray Service, a small business he inherited from his father. Terry spent his final moments of health doing what he loved most cheering on the Valley Christian cross country team and supporting young students in pursuit of their dreams. He will be remembered as a compassionate conversationalist, a God-fearing Christian, and a dedicated father, husband, brother, coach, and son. His absence will be felt deeply in each of the many communities he touched with his time and wisdom. A ceremony to honor the memory of Terry will take place on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Real Life Spokane, at the North side location (10101 N. Nevada St., Spokane, WA 99218). The viewing will take place at 10:00 AM, followed by a memorial service at 10:30 AM and a reception from 11:30 AM - 1:30 PM. For those wishing to join the family for the burial, the Interment will take place at 2:00 PM at Greenwood Memorial Terrace, 211 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be made to the "Coach T Scholarship Fund" at Valley Christian School. Donations to the fund can be made via check, payable to "Valley Christian School," or online at https://valleychristianschool.givingfuel.com/general-donation, both with the memo "Coach T Scholarship." To leave an online condolence to Terry's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 3 to Nov. 6, 2019