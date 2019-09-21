DAVIS, Terrin R. "Terry" Terry R. Davis (age 77) passed away September 5, 2019 in Spokane, WA. He was born in Spokane Falls, WA the son of William and Berni Davis. Terry is survived by his loving wife of 33 years Claudia Davis; son Jason Thies; sister Jill Geibel; grandchildren Rosemarie Thies and Paladin Nelson; along with numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral Mass will be celebrated Friday, September 27, 2019 at 11am at Mary Queen Catholic Church, 3423 E. Carlisle, Spokane, WA. Inurnment will take place at Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery, 6910 S. Ben Burr Road, Spokane. Memorial contributions are suggested to Catholic Charities. Expanded obituary and online condolences at www.holycrossofspokane.org. Arrangements have been entrusted to:
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 21, 2019