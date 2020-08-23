1/1
Terry Ann MICHOLSON
MICHOLSON, Terry Ann On August 14 our loving Mother, Terry Ann Micholson, went home to be with our Lord Jesus Christ after a long battle with dementia. She was 74 years old. She is predeceased by her parents, Leo and Erma-Lee Augustine and her step-mother Kay. She is lovingly remembered by her children and grand- children; Rob and Deanna Snider (Makena and Eden); Jeremy and Maigan Snider (Emily, Breanna, Nolan, Lizzy, and Allie); Becki and Larry McIntire (Konnor and Constantine). She is also survived by her sister Cherrie Pulliam of Yucca Valley, California. A memorial will be held at Valley Mission Park, 1210 E. Mission Ave., Spokane, WA 99202 on August 29 at 1:00 PM.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 23, 2020.
