Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Ann WILSON. View Sign

WILSON, Terry Ann Terry Ann Wilson passed away on April 6th, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Loyal, loving, and kind, she was the cornerstone of her family. Terry was a wonderful friend and confidant. As a nurse at Sacred Heart for many years, Terry had great compassion and was remarkably sensitive to people's pain, whether physical or emotional. She embraced life with a gentle curiosity and was a naturalist with a great love for animals. Terry had a subtle and sweet sense of humor. She is missed dearly. Terry is survived by her husband Al, her mother Kay, her sisters Jerri and Merry, her nieces Madisen and Astrid, and her nephew Kaden.

WILSON, Terry Ann Terry Ann Wilson passed away on April 6th, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Loyal, loving, and kind, she was the cornerstone of her family. Terry was a wonderful friend and confidant. As a nurse at Sacred Heart for many years, Terry had great compassion and was remarkably sensitive to people's pain, whether physical or emotional. She embraced life with a gentle curiosity and was a naturalist with a great love for animals. Terry had a subtle and sweet sense of humor. She is missed dearly. Terry is survived by her husband Al, her mother Kay, her sisters Jerri and Merry, her nieces Madisen and Astrid, and her nephew Kaden. Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close