WILSON, Terry Ann Terry Ann Wilson passed away on April 6th, 2019 at her home with family by her side. Loyal, loving, and kind, she was the cornerstone of her family. Terry was a wonderful friend and confidant. As a nurse at Sacred Heart for many years, Terry had great compassion and was remarkably sensitive to people's pain, whether physical or emotional. She embraced life with a gentle curiosity and was a naturalist with a great love for animals. Terry had a subtle and sweet sense of humor. She is missed dearly. Terry is survived by her husband Al, her mother Kay, her sisters Jerri and Merry, her nieces Madisen and Astrid, and her nephew Kaden.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 14, 2019