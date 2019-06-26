SOMERVILLE, Terry D. (Age 65) Terry D. Somerville, of Fountain Hills, AZ, previously from Spokane, WA, has joined his beloved brother Barry and mother Vivian Somerville in heaven. Left to cherish his memories are his two daughters and their families; Mandy and Pat Tonasket children Maykah, Kaliah, Aiyannah of Keller, WA; Teresa and Brett Evans and son Camden of Cave Creek, AZ; father Robert Somerville and his wife Andrea of Tucson, AZ. Terry worked at Kaiser Aluminum Trentwood for 30 years after retirement he moved to Fountain Hills, AZ. Terry had a love for all things sports especially the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona State Sun Devils. He will be remembered as a loyal friend, love for his family, and to all that had the pleasure of knowing him his distinctive laugh. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am on June 28th, 2019 at Pines Cemetery, 12116 E. 16th, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.
Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019