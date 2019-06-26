Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry D. SOMERVILLE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOMERVILLE, Terry D. (Age 65) Terry D. Somerville, of Fountain Hills, AZ, previously from Spokane, WA, has joined his beloved brother Barry and mother Vivian Somerville in heaven. Left to cherish his memories are his two daughters and their families; Mandy and Pat Tonasket children Maykah, Kaliah, Aiyannah of Keller, WA; Teresa and Brett Evans and son Camden of Cave Creek, AZ; father Robert Somerville and his wife Andrea of Tucson, AZ. Terry worked at Kaiser Aluminum Trentwood for 30 years after retirement he moved to Fountain Hills, AZ. Terry had a love for all things sports especially the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona State Sun Devils. He will be remembered as a loyal friend, love for his family, and to all that had the pleasure of knowing him his distinctive laugh. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am on June 28th, 2019 at Pines Cemetery, 12116 E. 16th, Spokane Valley, WA 99206.

SOMERVILLE, Terry D. (Age 65) Terry D. Somerville, of Fountain Hills, AZ, previously from Spokane, WA, has joined his beloved brother Barry and mother Vivian Somerville in heaven. Left to cherish his memories are his two daughters and their families; Mandy and Pat Tonasket children Maykah, Kaliah, Aiyannah of Keller, WA; Teresa and Brett Evans and son Camden of Cave Creek, AZ; father Robert Somerville and his wife Andrea of Tucson, AZ. Terry worked at Kaiser Aluminum Trentwood for 30 years after retirement he moved to Fountain Hills, AZ. Terry had a love for all things sports especially the San Francisco Giants and the Arizona State Sun Devils. He will be remembered as a loyal friend, love for his family, and to all that had the pleasure of knowing him his distinctive laugh. Graveside Celebration of Life will be held at 10:30am on June 28th, 2019 at Pines Cemetery, 12116 E. 16th, Spokane Valley, WA 99206. Published in Spokesman-Review on June 26, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close