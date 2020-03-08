STOUT, Terry Dale Terry Dale Stout (73) died peacefully on February 28th, 2020 in Spokane, WA, with family by his side. Born in McAllen, TX in 1947, Terry showed an interest in airplanes flying overhead while he tended crops at his family's farmstead surrounded by his loving parents and siblings. He was an Aerospace Propulsion Technician with the United States Air Force. After he retired from the Air Force, he settled in the Spokane area. He enjoyed horseback riding and living a simple country life surrounded by his family, friends and the animals he cared for. Master Sergeant Terry Stout served in the Vietnam War-1967&1970, Okinawa-1972, and Desert Shield/Storm-1991. He was discharged Honorably after 26 years of service. Terry Stout married his wife, Constance (Hine) Stout, in July 1967, and through their 33 years together, they built a family and a home with their children, Amanda and Warren, in Spokane, WA. Terry is survived by his ex-wife, Connie; his children, Amanda Ashling and Warren Stout of Spokane, WA; his brothers Michael and Harold Stout in Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Clarence Dale Stout and Mattie Rose (Kirkland) Stout, his brother Jimmy Stout and his sisters Kathy Jane (Stout) Patterson and Robin Stout. A public memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 29th, at 3:00 PM in the Avenues Event Center located at 9320 E. Mission Ave. There will be a private inurnment at Washington State Veterans Cemetery with Military Honor Guard. Donations can be made in Terry's name to the Greater Spokane Elks Lodge #228 at 9320 E. Mission Ave (509) 926-2328. Special thanks to Cozy Place Adult Family Home and Hospice of Spokane for ensuring Terry was comfortable and peaceful throughout his illness and at his passing.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Mar. 8, 2020