EAGLEFEATHER, Terry Terry (Schwartz) Eaglefeather, 76 died peacefully surrounded by family on January 27, 2020 at Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane, Washington. He was born December 1, 1943 in Fort Belknap, Montana to Cecilia Ducharme (Murphy) and Henry Schwartz. Terry spent his early years in Butte, Montana where he married his first wife, Sandra Cortez. They had four children together, Terri, Victor, Linda and Frank. Terry later married Rita Colella in Lakewood, Colorado and brought two more children into the world, Brandon and Josh. His final marriage was to Mida Stolle (Cassie), in Spokane, Washington. Terry grew up in Montana and spent the majority of his career as a successful hair designer in Colorado and Washington. Hair was his passion and he was proud of his accomplishments that launched his career doing hair for many professional athletes. He never let a woman walk by without commenting on her hairstyle. He had a charismatic personality that drew people in and made others question how he always managed to do it so effortlessly. He was a ladies man, loved to run and was powered by Cheetos and Mountain Dew. Terry is preceded in death by his mother Cecilia Murphy, father Henry Schwartz, brother Frank Schwartz, and son Frank Schwartz as well as stepson Michael Spano. He is survived by five children- Terri June Blake (Stan), Victor Eaglefeather (Sands), Linda Sams (Woody), Brandon Redhawk (Jenna), and Joshua Schwartz. Other survivors include his sisters Charlotte and Cheryl Schwartz, Kathy Murphy, Iris Smith, Cindy Bishop and brothers Michael and Peanut Murphy as well as numerous grandchildren, great- grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Cremation has taken place in Spokane, Washington. A celebration of life will take place July 5th, 2020 at 1:00 pm, 1904 Farragut, Butte, Montana. Memorial contributions may be made to the in honor of Terry's brave fight to the end.

