Terry G. HOLT
HOLT, Terry G. (Age 79) June 23, 1941 - November 3, 2020 Terry G. Holt, his most endearing quality was his intensity. He loved deeply and often. He loved his faith, music, flowers, and his family and friends. Still here loving him; wife Shirley Ann (Plourd) Holt, son Martin Joseph Holt, daughter Leanne Marie (Holt) Crigler, four grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, and friends. Flowers can be sent to Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Kennewick, WA.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 11, 2020.
