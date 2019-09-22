DIXON, Terry J. (Age 70) Terry Dixon passed away September 10, 2019 at his home in Spokane Valley, WA. He was born April 26, 1949 to parents Dick and Eleanor Dixon. He was raised in Lapwai, ID. Growing up, he enjoyed hunting and fishing. Later, he obtained his BSN, working as a Registered Nurse at Eastern State Hospital in Medical Lake, WA. until his retirement. Terry enjoyed traveling, gardening, cooking, and the solitude of fishing. Terry dearly loved his animals. Our special dog, Claire Dixon, passed away shortly before Terry's death. Terry is survived by daughtor Heather Hundrup (Don); grandson Tyler Hundrup; his long-time companion Linette Buchfink, Spokane; cousins Karen Eberts (Mike) Washtucna, WA. and Lois Vincent, Lewiston, ID.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sept. 22, 2019