TUSH, Terry Joe Terry Joe Tush was born on August 5, 1960 in the small town of Garnett, Kansas, where he spent his early years, and graduated from high school. Terry had a deep love for the small town he grew up in, but in 1989 he moved to Spokane, WA to follow his dreams of building and racing hot rods. In 1999, at a car show, introduced by dear friend and "brother from another mother" Ron Sellers, Terry met Loretta Cael and they never looked back. Their storybook love unfolded over the next 20 years, as they raised two children and three grandchildren. Together they had a full and adventure-filled life, enjoying college basketball, football, spending time at their "Lake Place" and drag racing (of course!). Terry touched every soul he met and left the world a better place just by being his kind and gentle self. Thank you to his racing family for embracing, loving and caring about Terry. He always knew you were there, especially Ron and the Lady Elaine team! Terry had a short and heroic battle with pancreatic cancer. He is preceded in death by his youngest brother David, his father George Tush Jr, and mother-in-law Barbara Ramsey who are all waiting in heaven for him. He is survived by his beloved wife and partner of 20 years, Loretta Cael, son Jon Cael and his wife Tara, daughter Laura Cael and her fiancé Scotty, father-in-law George Ramsey, mother Jacquelyn Hill, brothers Ronald and Michael Tush, and numerous loving relatives. Terry was a doting grandfather to Caden, Alexcia, and Zander, and loved every minute that he got to spend with them. "Once upon a time, you reached out your hand to me, and we began this journey...Along the way, I've discovered that being with you grows sweeter and sweeter every day. Wherever life takes us, the shelter of your embrace will always be my home- the light of your loving smile my warmth and comfort." Godspeed Terry Tush until we meet again, your loving wife forever and ever AMEN.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Dec. 22, 2019