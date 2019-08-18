Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Jon LANGE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LANGE, Terry Jon (Age 52) May 29, 1967 - July 25, 2019 Terry Jon Lange was born in Ellensburg, WA on May 29th, 1967 and is survived by daughters, Alicia Lange, Amanda Lange, mother Esther Ragan and brother Richard Lange. Our country was honored for Terry to serve in the US Army. Terry had many talents - Network Engineer, chef and woodworker. We are so thankful Terry connected with the Union Gospel Mission and the help they so freely gave. We encourage all to knew Terry to remember the good times and to share those stories. We wrap our collective arms around all effected and share in the grieving process. Terry will be missed.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 18, 2019

