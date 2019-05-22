Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Terry Lee CRESSEY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

CRESSEY, Terry Lee On Monday May 13th Terry Lee Cressey, better known as TC went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born August 16th 1953 in Spokane Washington to Bill and Beverly Cressey. Terry will be remembered by all for his joyful and youthful spirit, his tender heart and his love and compassion for ALL people! Terry graduated from North Central High School in 1972! Terry lived in Everett Washington where he resided for the last 30 Years. While in Seattle he met his bride Barb Cressey and they were married in the Seattle Space Needle! They were married for 24 Years. TC was athletically gifted in everything and anything he tried including Baseball, Softball, Bowling, and especially Wrestling, placing at state for the North Central High School team. Terry shared an avid LOVE for golfing while competing in many tournaments throughout the years and carried a 5-6 Handicap for quite sometime. Terry worked as a mechanic up until 2015. He then took a job working as Security for the Seattle Mariners baseball team. TC was a huge fan of the Seattle Mariners and the Seattle Seahawks. He then landed a job working for Napa Auto Parts store which he loved. Terry will be remembered as a father, brother, uncle and friend to many including numerous nieces and nephews and three great nieces and one great nephew. Terry is survived by his wife Barb, his parents Bill and Beverly Cressey, his sons Todd (Vicki) Tanner, Little T and his grandson Tristan. Terry leaves behind his brother Alan (Sherry) brother Billy (Barb) brother Tim and sister Pami Simonsen (Eddie). Services will be held at 3:00 p.m., on Friday May 31st at Spokane First Church, 828 W. Indiana Spokane WA.

