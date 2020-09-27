1/1
Terry Lee "Pops" JEPSON

JEPSON, Terry Lee "Pops" Terry was born to Robert William Jepson and Doris Jepson (Busenkell) December 23, 1949 in Roseburg, OR. Terry moved to the Spokane area in the mid-1980's where he met his wife of over 30 years Karolee Jean Jepson (1949-2014). Terry was a lumber mill worker by trade and spent the last 10 years of his "retirement" as a janitor for his son's business in Spokane where all knew him as simply "Pops". Terry was a humble and generous man who would help his family, friends and neighbors whenever they were in need whether he could afford to or not. He is survived by his children Michelle Hackett (Charles) of Tucson, AZ, Kelly Dierks (Ina) of Rice, WA, Jeremy Dierks (Georgia) of Spokane, WA, Angela Jepson of Spokane, WA, Amber Jepson of Spokane, WA, Ashley Jepson of Spokane, WA, his dear friend Mary Dolffe (and sons Matthew and Max) also of Spokane, WA as well as multiple grandchildren who were the center of his world. Heaven just got a little bit brighter Pops. Until we meet again... Memorial services will be held at a later date. For questions please email jd@perfectiontire.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

