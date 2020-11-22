1/1
BECKWITH, Terry Richard 8 Feb 1957 - 6 Nov 2020 After several years of suffering from multiple myeloma, his suffering ended in this rare and precious human lifetime. May he come to know the causes of suffering, and the path to become free of suffering in others. He passed away in hospice care in his home in Medical Lake, the house his grandmother Inez Watson once lived in. Terry was the son of Alan R. and Rose Mary (Watson) Beckwith, of Cheney, both deceased. He graduated from Cheney High School in 1975. He lived, worked and played most of his life in this area. He is survived by his brother Michael A. Beckwith and his wife Carolyn Dye Beckwith of McCall and Sandpoint, Idaho. Om shanti shanti shanti peace peace peace. Namaste'

Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 22, 2020.
