Service Information
Celebration of Life
2:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2721 E. 63rd Ave.
Spokane , WA
Visitation
3:00 PM
Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints
2721 E. 63rd Ave.
Spokane , WA
Obituary

PATTERSON, Tessa Marie (Age 31) Tessa Marie Patterson of Spokane, WA passed away due to an unexpected illness on August 2, 2019 in Spokane, WA. Born to Mary (McGarry) Patterson and Jeff Patterson on January 25, 1988 in Spokane, Tessa graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 2006. She was a caring mother to her two boys, Jacob and Joseph. Passionate about babies and breastfeeding, she worked as a Breastfeeding Peer Counselor for Women, Infants and Children (WIC). Tessa will be missed for her beautiful smile, contagious laughter, and an effervescent spark that touched all who met her. Tessa is preceded in death by her grandparents James and Viola McGarry, grandfather Bill Patterson, Sarah, Angie, Susan, Jed and David. She is survived by her sons Jacob Jr. and Joseph Sateren, parents Mary and Jeff, siblings Lucas McGarry (Nichole), Roman Patterson (Vanessa), Tiffany Schomer (James), Zach Patterson (Jasmine), and a very large extended family. Tessa's family invites you to attend a Celebration of Life on August 17th at 2:00 and/or a 3:00 luncheon at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 2721 E. 63rd Ave., Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Tiffany Schomer for a trust for Tessa's sons, Jacob and Joseph. The family wishes to extend heartfelt gratitude to the staff of Sacred Heart and to members of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints who reached out so generously in their time of need.

