FOWLES, Thayne C March 11, 1936 - July 29, 2020 Thayne passed away peacefully in his sleep on July 29, 2020 after a battle with cancer. Thayne was born on March 11, 1936 in Hooper, Utah to LaVelle C and Edith Evona (Cox) Fowles. Thayne spent his early childhood in Hooper, Utah, and moved with his family to Sandpoint, Idaho where he graduated high school. In 1963, Thayne married Karla (Van Vleet) Fowles in the LDS temple in Salt Lake City, Utah, and they started their family in Sandpoint, Idaho. In 1966, they moved to Lind, Washington, where they raised their two sons, Donald and Dwayne. Thayne worked for over thirty years in the agricultural industry, eventually co-owning his own pump and irrigation business. Karla preceded Thayne in death on November 1, 2019, after 56 years of marriage. Thayne is survived by his two sons, Donald (Jodi) and Dwayne (Heather), 8 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and his three sisters, LaRene Black (Mike, deceased), Karen Liechty (Rick), and Janea Pixton (Randy). Thayne was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, LaVelle Dee Fowles (Merle, deceased); and his sister, Gaylene Fowles. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, no funeral service will be held. Thayne and Karla's remains will be interred in the Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River, Idaho.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store