Thelma BLAKE-COOK
BLAKE-COOK, Thelma July 21, 1942 - September 1, 2020 Thelma was born to Jim and Ruby Cook in Glasgow, MT. Thelma moved to Medical Lake in 1973. Two years later she met the love of her life and second husband Exie A. Cook, who preceded her in death on January 13, 2017. Thelma was a mother of eight, grandmother/great-grandmother of 25. Her family was everything to her and she will be missed as she joins her husband Exie Alden Cook, son Roy G. Blake and great-granddaughter Daphne Oens in Heaven. She will truly be missed by her family that survived her including her daughter Barbara Oens, her sons Charles Blake and his wife Karen, David Blake and his wife Ruby, Chris Stebbins, Tony Stebbins, Lemarr Cook and his wife Mary, and Exie R. Cook and his wife Audra. She is also survived by her brothers Leroy and James Kountz and Theona Hamilton. A viewing and final goodbyes will be held at Cheney Funeral Chapel on Wednesday, September 9th from 9 to 12. A private family graveside service where Exie and Thelma will be buried together will follow. A celebration of life will be held at her home that afternoon. Cheney Funeral Chapel, Cheney, WA. Online guest book at cheneyfuneral.com

Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Cheney Funeral Chapel - Cheney
1632 W 1st St.
Cheney, WA 99004
(509) 235-2992
