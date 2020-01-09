Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma Louise BORDER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BORDER, Thelma Louise Thelma Louise Border passed away in her sleep on December 24th at the age of 96 years. She was born in Davidsville, PA on August 16th, 1923, son of Harry and Viola Jones. She was the second of four children and spent her childhood rambling with her brother and sisters through the various small coal-mining towns of Pennsylvania where her father worked as a mine inspector. She often shared fond memories of several years on her grandfather's farm where she and her siblings engaged in activities like trying to ride the cow, riding in the sleigh behind the plow horses, Maud and Dan, and attempting to suck "honey" off bees' hind legs. She and her siblings had a close relationship all their lives, and their times together were always marked with love and laughter. Thelma married the love of her life, Jean Stambach Border in 1943, and had two daughters, Claire Danielle and Ann Rowland. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jean, in 2006 and daughter Claire, in 2017. Thelma was a wonderful wife and mother who supported her husband and children in everything they did and was a model of unconditional love. She took pride in her home and always found ways to create beauty and peace around her. Besides her family and home, Thelma loved music, books, art, rye Old Fashioneds, her Sheltie, Duffy, and ice cream. Thelma is survived by her daughter, Ann Border Fennessy (Robert Maixner) of Spokane; sister, Doris Jones Weaver (Bill Weaver) of Alburquerque, NM; and four grandsons: Jon Lemberg (Bridget) of Spokane; Patrick Fennessy (Ann Alokolaro) of Seattle; Nathan Lemberg, of Edmonds, WA, and Daniel Fennessy (Gabriella Panelli) of Buenos Aires, Argentina. She also leaves behind nine great-grandchildren. Thelma's family would like to extend their profound gratitude to the excellent workers at Arbor Rose Adult Family Home in Spokane for their loving, professional care during her last year and a half. At her request, no service will be held. Thelma's remains will be interred next to her husband, Jean, in the Custer Cemetery, Somerset County, PA. The Neptune Society

Published in Spokesman-Review from Jan. 9 to Jan. 12, 2020

