SPRAKE, Thelma V. Thelma Virginia Sprake died Friday, November 29, 2019, with family by her side at her home in Spokane, Wash., where she resided for the past seven years. She was 87. Born in Norwalk, Conn., on July 20, 1932, she was the daughter of Thelma Virginia Homes and Arthur N. Gamble (born Nicola Gambardella). She was married in Seattle in 1954 to James O. Sprake, and together they had three children who they raised in the parish of St. Olaf's Roman Catholic Church in Bountiful, Utah, where James worked in the defense industry. After the children were grown the couple moved to Culver City, Calif., and then to Apache Junction, Ariz., where James died in September 1991. Thelma was also preceded in death by her parents and her half-brothers, Alphonse and Leon Gambardella. She is survived by her children: Arthur W. Sprake of Newport Beach, Calif.; James D. Sprake of Los Angeles, Calif.; and Heather L. Graman of Spokane and six grandchildren: Claire Graman, Caitlin Graman, K. Lachlan Graman, James Sprake, Lauren Sprake and Jeremy White. A private memorial service was held in Spokane. The family is grateful to Jen and her colleagues at Kindred Hospice of Spokane for their care.

