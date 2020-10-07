CATLOW, Theodore Theodore "Ted" Catlow was born to Athel and Helen Meyers Pearson on March 1, 1941 and passed away in his home on October 1, 2020. Helen later married Harley Catlow who adopted Ted. Ted graduated from West Valley HS in 1959. He served in the Navy and married Karen Stevenson and they had two children. Ted worked for his father at Harley Catlow House Movers, and then worked for WWP
and Avista for 40 years in St. Maries, Spokane and Chewelah. Ted is survived by his best friend and partner, Judy Lynch; children, Ted Catlow (Linda), Bonnita Foster (Jeff); grandchildren, Sara Harris (Tim), Bill Nicol (Paula), Shane Nicol, Sally Nicol, Debby Nicol, Tyson Foster, Logan Foster (Sarah), Leah Foster (Konrad); brother Harlie Catlow (Anna); the mother of his children, Karen Catlow; brothers and sisters in law, Bonnita Winther (Lyle), Andy Stevenson, Mikel Stevenson (Kay); and many cousins and great friends. Ted loved life. He had many hobbies including drag racing, sailing, shooting and flying. He was passionate about car re-building and had several projects always at hand. He continued to read the Bible daily. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending contributions to Hospice of Spokane, In memory of Ted Catlow, at P.O. Box 2215, Spokane, WA 99210-2215. Celebration of Life will be held in the summer. Details will be posted in Spokane and Chewelah papers.