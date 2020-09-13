MANZ, Theodore Edward July 29, 1950- August 29, 2020 Ted Manz has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Little Falls, Minnesota where he lived until his family moved to Spokane, Washington in 1963. He attended Sacajawea Jr. Hi, graduated from NW Christian High School and earned an AA Degree in Culinary Arts at SCC. He excelled as a chef for several prominent restaurants and hotels. After several years he was ready for a new challenge. Ted became a savvy businessman earning a stellar reputation in the wholesale car business. He was highly regarded for his honesty and integrity in every transaction. He established many close and valued friendships. He could always be reached at "BearCatCars.com
." Ted leaves a lasting legacy of love, honor, endurance and faith in Jesus Christ. Ted was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Florence Manz. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Manteuffel (Eldon), Esther Rimbey (Ray), Elizabeth Wright, Jean Reid (Jim), Joan Nordhagen (Dave) and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to World Vision, Samaritans Purse or a charity of your choice
. A private family burial is being planned.