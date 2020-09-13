1/1
Theodore Edward MANZ
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MANZ, Theodore Edward July 29, 1950- August 29, 2020 Ted Manz has gone to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Little Falls, Minnesota where he lived until his family moved to Spokane, Washington in 1963. He attended Sacajawea Jr. Hi, graduated from NW Christian High School and earned an AA Degree in Culinary Arts at SCC. He excelled as a chef for several prominent restaurants and hotels. After several years he was ready for a new challenge. Ted became a savvy businessman earning a stellar reputation in the wholesale car business. He was highly regarded for his honesty and integrity in every transaction. He established many close and valued friendships. He could always be reached at "BearCatCars.com." Ted leaves a lasting legacy of love, honor, endurance and faith in Jesus Christ. Ted was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Florence Manz. He is survived by his sisters, Mary Manteuffel (Eldon), Esther Rimbey (Ray), Elizabeth Wright, Jean Reid (Jim), Joan Nordhagen (Dave) and numerous nieces and nephews. Donations can be made to World Vision, Samaritans Purse or a charity of your choice. A private family burial is being planned.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Sep. 13, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved