HOFF, Theodore J. (Age 86) Our beloved husband and father Theodore John Hoff Sr. (Ted), went to join our Savior Jesus Christ on Saturday, September 12, 2020. He was born on October 11, 1933 in Richardton, ND to Anton and Florence (Hoerner) Hoff. He was one of eight children. The Hoff family moved to Spokane, WA in 1935 where he spent the majority of his life. He was a local businessman and entrepreneur with many close friends, some lifelong friendships that began in his childhood. Dad was a jack of all trades. He was so mechanically inclined it didn't matter what needed built, fixed or repaired, he always had a knack and knowhow to fix things. He took great pride in passing along his strong work ethic and skills to his sons, and he treasured their times together hunting and fishing. He particularly loved being able to share those same talents with his grandsons Brian and Tim Carvo and Chase and Joe Hoff where they spent time on Grandpa's knee learning to drive a car or tractor or use a chainsaw! He and Mom so enjoyed being able to attend their grandchildren and great-grandchildren's concerts, sporting events and especially the annual Christmas Bake Day where he spent hours building ginger bread houses with his great-grandchildren. Other than his precious family, his proudest accomplishment was his service in the US Navy during the Korean War. In 2018 he was proud to have been selected for the Honor Flight to Washington DC where he was escorted by his oldest grandson and fellow US Navy Veteran Brian Carvo. His love of country inspired his son Mark Hoff to serve and retire from the US Coast Guard, as well as his grandsons Brian and Joseph Hoff, a Sargent in the US Army currently serving his 3rd tour in Afghanistan. He is survived by his beloved wife of 65 years Margaret Joan Hoff; five children, Debra and Mike Carvo, Theodore J Hoff, Jr., Jeff and Janiece Hoff, Mark Hoff, Jamie Hoff; six grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and one sister Fran Zeimantz. He was preceded in death by his parents, six siblings, and grandson Jacob Hoff. He was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. We will celebrate his life with a private family service.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store