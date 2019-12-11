Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Joseph "Ted" COMI. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

COMI, Theodore Joseph "Ted" (Age 89) September 15, 1930 - December 7, 2019 Theodore Joseph Comi, "Ted," was born September 15, 1930 in Pueblo, Colorado, to Joseph and Rosemary Louise Comi. Ted was preceded in death by his parents, brother, Stephen, and his beloved wife, Wanda. Ted is survived by his three children, Michelle (David) Stone, Donald (Susan) Comi, and Rebecca (Patrick) Steenburg, eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Stationed in Yakuska, Japan, Ted served four years in the Air Force during the Korean conflict and was honorably discharged in 1955. A graduate of CU Boulder, Ted married his college sweetheart, Wanda Fisher. They met on campus over a piano, and music was paramount in their family life. Ted began his work career as a printing press salesman, traveling throughout Colorado, Wyoming, and Montana. He then spent several years working in the Pueblo area as a contractor where he built the bell tower and education wing of St. Peter's Episcopal Church. In January, 1977, Ted and Wanda became the directors for Trinity Ranch Episcopal Church Camp in Wetmore, CO, serving in this capacity for 11 years. Ted was a role model for the teens on staff each summer, and he wasn't afraid to be a tough motivator who insisted on honesty and integrity. After leaving Trinity Ranch, Ted and Wanda worked as managers for the Motel 6 chain, throughout the Southwest. In their retirement years Ted and Wanda created beautiful woodwork. Their "Wanted" creations are scattered throughout the US. In 2013, Ted moved to Spokane, WA, to be near Don and Susan and breathe a little easier. He was a faithful worshiper at Holy Cross Lutheran Church. Ted passed away peacefully on December 7, 2019 at the Hospice House of Spokane, surrounded by his loving family. His memorial service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 7307 N. Nevada, in Spokane. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Hospice of Spokane.

