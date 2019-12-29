Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Robert "Ted" NORTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

NORTON, Theodore Robert "Ted" February 3, 1940 - December 16, 2019 Ted left us to be with his Eternal Father on December 16, 2019 in Spokane after a valiant battle with health issues. He joined his mother, father and brother Ronald Norton. He was born in Omaha, Nebraska on February 3, 1940 to Bob and Charlotte Norton and lived in Omaha, Lincoln, NE, Wichita KS, and St. Paul MN before coming to Seattle with his family in 1950. After graduating from Roosevelt High School in 1958, he moved to Cleveland, OH with his family, there he attended Dyke College. Upon graduation in 1962 with a BS in Marketing, he returned to Seattle. His career began with Ford Motor Co. in 1962 as Sales Field Manager. Ted loved cars and was active in sports car racing and joined the MG Car Club where he met Jeannie Peterson in 1965. They were married January 8, 1966 and would have celebrated their 54th anniversary. They had two sons, Todd and Chad, while living in Kirkland, WA. In 1975, Ted left Ford Motor Co. and became the Service & Lease Manager for Center Ford in Spokane, WA. He continued in the automotive industry for another sevem years when he then changed professions and joined The Spokesman-Review newspaper in automotive advertising. After 22 years at the newspaper, he retired in 2005. Although Ted and Jeannie thought they would be in Spokane for a couple of years, they found Spokane to be a great place to raise two boys, so they stayed! Ted enjoyed the opportunities of the Inland NW with great fishing, camping, and beautiful Priest Lake. With his son Todd, he was active in the ARRIVEE Cycling Club coordinating cycling events. Being a Kiwanian in his later years fulfilled his desire to support youth in the area. His favorite hobbies were boating, fishing and driftwood art. He produced beautiful, natural art pieces which he shared with many friends and family. An avid sports fan, he loved football, baseball, and basketballGonzaga ZAGS were his favorite team. Ted and Jeannie enjoyed traveling taking them to Europe several times---once to visit Todd while in the Gonzaga-in-Florence Italy program, and twice to see Chad in Dublin, Ireland. Other visits included Denmark, Norway, Australia and New Zealand, Turkey, Dubai and most recently a river cruise on the Danube. Ted enjoyed being with family, especially his grandsons, Sam and Will, and granddaughter Claire Norton. He is survived by his wife, Jeannie, sons Chad, Todd and wife Cinda; and brother Larry and wife Sue; sister-in law Carolyn Norton; and numerous cousins, nephews and nieces. With the holidays so near, we invite friends and family to join us after the New Year at a CELEBRATION OF LIFE, FEBRUARY 1, 2020 at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, 316 E. 24th Ave., Spokane. Memorials can be made to St. Mark's Lutheran Church and Hospice of Spokane.

