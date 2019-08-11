SCHELLE, Theodore W. Theodore W. Schelle passed away peacefully on the night of August 7, 2019. He was born June 19, 1935, in Waverly, WA to Theodore and Gertrude Scheele where he grew up and raised his own family as well. He is survived by his wife Jane L. Scheele, a brother and sister, three children, seven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He will be missed by his family and friends in the community but is now at rest to watch over us all. A memorial service will be held on Wednesday, August 14th at 10:00 a.m. at Rosewood Cemetery. Schanzenbach Funeral Home, Fairfield, WA. Online guest book at schenzenbachfuneralhomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019