ROBERTSON, Theresa Ann (Griffiths) Ann was born in Kalispell, Montana, on July 5, 1935 to Elnora (Weller) and William Griffiths, in a close-knit Whitefish/Rexford family whose Welsh, Canadian, German and Irish immigrant connections she treasured. She grew up in Spokane's Lidgerwood neighborhood, attending Catholic schools including "St. X" and Holy Names Academy. Transferring to public high school at John R. Rogers, she was courted by and married "big man on campus", Bob Robertson, who was to be her husband of 59 years. Together they made their way through such adventures as a stint at Washington State College, raising eight kids with sometimes-uncanny patience, living in some fairly remote Alaskan locales, and traveling to every continent. A trademark for Ann was her quiet humility, which had a way of leading to memorable surprises. A favorite was when she and avid competitor Bob, usually teamed up with her willingly playing a supporting role, entered an individuals' trivia tournament on a world cruise...and she emerged the overall champion. Finally, Ann beat Alzheimers's disease, too, by remaining the beautiful person she always was, throughout. Having received last rites from her friend Father Mike Blackburn OFM of her beloved St. Francis of Assisi Parish, Ann passed away peacefully at her home in Spokane, Washington, May 15, 2019, her kids keeping vigil. Ann was active in the St. Francis of Assisi Parish for decades, serving as a gospel reader at Mass for much of that span. Putting her secretarial training (and early work experience at Gonzaga University) to fine use, she also volunteered, and then was hired as a secretary, in the Spokane public school district, a service she performed for many years before retiring to travel the world with Bob and various of her children. She was a devoted wife and a gifted mother who loved Our Lord, who read perhaps every mystery novel in the Spokane Public Library system, and who doted on her children and theirs. In middle age, she avidly took up running, and soon became really accomplished at it, going on to qualify as "marathon mama" many times over. Ann also enjoyed backcountry hiking, bicycling to Coeur d'Alene on the Centennial Trail, and doing errands by walking whenever it was possible to leave the car at home. Many and sweet are our memories of this active, playful woman getting right down on the living-room carpet to play with the babies of the family. She was preceded in death by her mother Elnora, father William, husband Bob, son Paul, and grandchild Dash. Ann is survived by so many who will long remember her with a fond smile: her brother Brian Griffiths (Marge) and sister Susan Lacey (Arvid); her children Jim (Mary), John (Debbie), Mark (Moni), Sue, Denise (Mary Lynn), Dave, and Janet (Mike); grandchildren Ian, Ashley (Julio), Nick, Matt, Katie, Claire, Brandon, Toby, Maud, Augie, Esme, India (Dallas), Seth, Selah, and Abi; and great-grandchildren Sherae, Ellis, and Max. Funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 1st at 11:00 AM, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 1104 W. Heroy, Spokane. Ann's ashes will be scattered to the winds of this earth she traveled with such appreciation and curiosity. Ann would be "tickled pink" by donations in her memory to either Catholic Charities Spokane or to the Alzheimer's Foundation.

Published in Spokesman-Review from May 22 to May 28, 2019

